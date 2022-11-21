Maggie Is A Lover That Enjoys Belly Rubs All Day

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to giving unconditional love, Maggie is your girl and she loves it when that love is returned to her in the form of belly rubs! She'll lay on her back in your lap and let you rub on her belly all day long! After all of that lovin', she still wants to give you puppy kisses too!

Maggie is this week's Pet Of The Week, she is a three-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier mix who is available for adoption today from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Maggie is a recent arrival at the shelter, she's only been a resident for about a month now and she doesn't want to overstay her welcome and that's why she's in a hurry to find her new fur-ever family.

Maggie weighs about 13 pounds and would be best suited in a household with older children, according to Pets Fur People's executive director Gayle Helms. Maggie is house-trained and absolutely loves it when she's asked to go along on car rides, as long as she can sit in your lap.

Now Maggie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Maggie call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

