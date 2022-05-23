One of what may be one of the most disturbing stories we've heard coming out of New Boston, Texas this morning regarding a man who has pleaded guilty to a charge of abusing his son's corpse.

David McMichael of New Boston, 67, was arrested back in March for the alleged abuse of his son's corpse. His son, Jason McMichael, died in 2018. That means his father had kept his son's body in his home for four years.

On the day he was arrested, KETK reports that New Boston police went to McMichael's home last Tuesday at "approximately 5:10 p.m. while they were doing a welfare check. When they arrived at a residence in the 1200 block of South Merrill Street, they made contact with the father of the person and officers asked if he knew why they were there, according to a release," to which he allegedly replied that it may be related to the fact that he had a body in his house.

According to New Boston, TX Police, "the skeletal remains of a male" were found. The body had been there since May of 2018. After Mr. McMichael was arrested, the Texarkana Crime Scene unit showed up at the scene.

He apparently was accomodating to the officers and submitted to the arrest without incident.

After arrest, he was booked into the Bi-State Jail. And now, as of last Tuesday, McMichael has pleaded guilty to the charge and has since been released as he awaits sentencing following his guilty plea.

It has not been confirmed as of yet as to whether or not Jason McMichael, born in 1977, had died due to an accident or if it was a homicide. Those who've known the family told the authorities that the McMichaels tended to keep to themselves.

