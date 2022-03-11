Maren Morris is offering fans another preview of her forthcoming third album with a new song titled "Nervous."

The genre-blurring tune is a musical concoction of unfiltered country songwriting and the sonic influences of alt-rock, pop and grunge rock. Penned by Morris alongside hit songwriters Jimmy Robbin and the Highwomen bandmate Natalie Hemby, the song shows that the singer isn't afraid to detail how her lover makes her feel, and the song's lyrics display that prominently.

“You make me out of control / Out of our clothes / Motion in slow, yeah / You take me, you take me in my feelings / Through thе ceiling/ Leaving my inhibitions exposеd / You make me nervous,” Morris belts on the amorous chorus over soaring electric guitar lines.

"Nervous" is set to appear on Morris's upcoming album, Humble Quest. Due out March 25 via Sony Music Nashville, the 11-track collection will also include "Background Music" and the breezy lead single, "Circles Around This Town," both of which Morris has released in advance of the project. The LP, which started taking shape at the onset of the global pandemic, will chronicle Morris' life as a new mom, roller-coaster career, the death of her dear friend and collaborator Michael Busbee and more.

The country and pop singer will embark on her recently-announced Humble Quest Tour in June of 2022. Kicking off in Raleigh, N.C., on June 9, the trek will span the summer and fall before concluding in Nashville on Dec. 12.