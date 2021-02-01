Mason Lively Announces New Wade Bowen Produced Album

The first time I heard Mason Lively singing "Early Grave" I knew I had to get him on the show, dude is super-talented. Some good news; the South Texas native is back with new music, announcing that his self-titled album will be released on March 19.

With the new album announcement, Lively also shared a new single, the second from the forthcoming album, "Love Ain’t Done A Damn Thing.”

“I wrote this one with my friend and fellow Texan Ben Danaher in Nashville,” says Lively. “The few times I’ve played ‘Love Ain’t Done A Damn Thing’ live, I’ve been amazed at how much it grabs people. I love the simplicity of the production, the homage to a stripped folk sound that has always heavily influenced me, and the swaying back and forth melody of the song itself.”

With his 2018 debut album Stronger Ties, Lively has already amassed a fanbase, racking up hundreds of thousands of streams. For his new album the young Texan tapped Texas Music great Wade Bowen to produce. “Around the time I started heavily writing again to record a batch of new songs; we were on the road with Wade Bowen,” Lively explains. “After a show one night, he kindly invited us on the bus where he started the conversation about songwriting. When I told him I wanted to start recording some of my new stuff, he replied ‘What you need is a good producer! Someone to steer the ship in the studio, and tell you which of your songs suck and which ones don’t!’ So after the advice was repeated a time or two more in similar fashion, I said ‘Well, do you wanna do it?’ And to my surprise he said 'yes.''"

Mason Lively Tracklist:

1. Something ‘Bout A Southern Girl

2. Love Ain’t Done A Damn Thing

3. Bar Talkin’

4. Senseless

5. Angry At This Town

6. Left Behind

7. The Future

8. Lonely You Leave Me

9. Demons

10. Happy Home

11. Devil On My Trail