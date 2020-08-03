Matthew McConaughey Lets Us Read His Private Journal

Texas loves Matthew McConaughey, and like Shiner and Whataburger, the love never seems to fade. In his new book this fall, he'll give us a glimpse into his private journal.

If there's one thing we know about the mind of Matthew McConaughey, it's that we don't really know much at all. He's unpredictable, supremely creative, captivating, and honestly, a little hypnotic. We're about to find out more about what makes him tick, and he might inspire us in the process.

Matthew announced last week on social media that he's publishing his first memoir this fall called Greenlights.

He said, “So, ever since I learned to write, I’ve been keeping a journal, writing down anything that turned me on, turned me off, made me laugh, made me cry, made me question, or kept me up at night,” McConaughey said in a video posted to social media. “Two years ago, I worked up the courage to take all of those journals off into solitary confinement just to see what the hell I had. And I returned with a book.”

Matthew McConaughey is one of those guys that just seems to be able to capture magic and put it in a bottle until he's ready to pour it out, and then it's so casual we don't even know we're being hit with it. It seems like everything goes his way, but that's all a facade, according to Matthew anyway.

He said he named the book Greenlights because “it’s a story about how I have and we all can catch more of them in this life we’re living. We don’t like the red and yellow lights because they take up our time. When we realize that they all eventually turn green, that’s when they reveal their rhyme. That’s when life’s a poem and we start getting what we want and what we need at the same time.”

Now, if only he'll bring that hypnotic voice to the house and read it aloud to me, that would be great. Greenlights will be published on October 20.