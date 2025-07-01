Get ready, live music and BBQ lovers. Radio Texas, LIVE! is teaming up with the City of Temple for the inaugural Tanglefoot Music & BBQ festival.

Make plans to be in Temple, TX, on September 12th and 13th at the MLK Festival Grounds in Downtown Temple for two full days of live music and BBQ.

Get our free mobile app

The sooner you buy your tickets, the more money you'll save, as prices will increase as the festival approaches. IMPORTANT NOTE: Children less than 5 years old will be admitted at no cost.

This will be a weekend to remember, two days, across two outdoor stages, where you'll enjoy some of the best live music today from over twenty Texas, Red Dirt, Country, and Americana acts.

Parker McCollum will headline the inaugural festival. As a Texas stalwart and one of the hottest rising stars in country music. McCollum just released his new self-titled studio album on June 27th.

Joining him as this year's co-headliner will be Country Outlaw and MusicRow's former Independent Artist of the Year award winner Cody Jinks, who continues to perform in support of his latest album, Change the Game, released just last year.

Music lovers will also be excited to enjoy performances from more amazing acts including Robert Earl Keen, Randy Rogers Band, Mark Chesnutt, Jack Ingram, Corey Kent, The Wilder Blue, Shelby Stone, Silverada, The Droptines, Kin Faux, West Texas Wind, Bottomland Band, Cole Whittlesey, Jackson Wendell, Mac Hankins, Cole Phillips, Austin Gilliam, David Adam Byrnes, Mitchell Ferguson, Matt Caldwell, and more!

In addition to unforgettable performances from award-winning music artists, residents and travelers alike can explore over a dozen authentic BBQ joints from some of the country’s most popular pitmasters who will travel to Temple for a rare weekend pop-up to cook up different BBQ cuisine from across the country, specifically Texas, Kansas City, Memphis, and Carolina styles.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! mobile app for ANDROID here, and for IOS here. We will have chances for our listeners to score FREE festival tickets along with some very cool, very big surprises. We'll be talking about that soon.