Mineola ISD, PD, & DQ Teaming Up to Help ETX Kids This Christmas

If you love soft serve treats and helping kids this is going to be right up your alley -- and all you really gotta do is eat cool treats. In Mineola, TX something special is being blended together and I'm not just talking about DQ Blizzards.

It was announced today that the Mineola ISD, Police Department, and local Dairy Queen are teaming up to help bring gifts to kids in need this Christmas. And, we all know, there is nothing more noble than helping children.

So here's what's going on:

Beginning on Thursday, December 1st and running through Monday, December 12th, the DQ in Mineola is pledging 100% of the proceeds from any size specialty "Blue Santa Blizzard” (which is a delicious blue Oreo blizzard) to help reach their goal of $12,500 to help out kids this season.

So, yeah, they're handling all of the hard work all we have to do to help give back to our East Texas community is eat Blizzards, sign me up.

Just remember if you passing through Mineola or are up for a little drive for a good cause this holiday season stop by the DQ (in Mineola only) and get yourself and your entire family a Blue Santa Blizzard.

And if you missed the news, Josh Abbott is the new singer of the iconic DQ jingle, check it out.

