It's hard to believe we've come close to the one-year mark in the search for missing Texas State student Jason Landry.

I can't even imagine what his family must be going through right now--especially during the holiday season. Just imagine Landry's family around this time last year, making preparations in anticipation of their son coming home for Christmas... but he never did.

Here's a synopsis of what happened that night:

It was a particularly chilly night on December 13. Jason had left Texas State University in San Marcos at around 11:30 p.m. and was headed to his parents' home for the Christmas break, which was just 2 1/2 hours away. Authorities have shared his last digital footprint was in Luling, Texas. This is a very rural area.

According to a Change.org page set up on behalf of Jason, a volunteer firefighter happened upon Jason's wrecked vehicle at around 12:30 a.m.

Caldwell County Sheriff's Office

The same page shares more detail:

Jason’s last known clothing, wallet, phone, and keys were all left at scene or in the car. Seven major professional searches spanning more than 50 square miles have produced no sign of Jason in the area where his car was found.

Caldwell County Sheriff's Office

Since then there have been seven searches for Jason. Although some new insights resulted from the search, there is still no trace of Jason.

You can get caught up on the details regarding the backstory from our previous articles. Access all of those via this article from several weeks ago.

Recently, a private investigation group called Project Absentia out of San Antonio said they "uncovered circumstantial evidence that Jason was not alone at the time of his disappearance. The PI team strongly believes that a geofence warrant will enable them to locate a suspect or suspects as well as additional witnesses."

And here is where the case regarding missing Texas State University student Jason Landry had reached a point of conflict.

Allegedly, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office, have refused to submit the geofence warrant application.

Why is the geofence warrant potentially so very helpful in this case?

According to the Change.org page, "knowing which cellphones were active in the immediate area of Jason’s disappearance will help the PIs to identify potential suspects and witnesses."

In response to the Caldwell authorities' refusal to submit the warrant, the Change.org petition is an effort to get 15,000 signatures in order to get their attention and perhaps convince them to change their minds. It's currently well over 10,000.

On November 16, Jason Landry's father, Pastor Kent Landry spoke with Tyler Feller and shared the family's perspective on where the case is thus far.

This conversation is likely to touch you as much as it did me.

You can watch that conversation here:

In addition, the PI mentioned above, Abel Pena of Project Absentia, shares his perspective with NewsNation Now.

For the record, Pena also just so happens to be a former FBI agent.

Here's their conversation:

We continue to send love and hope to the Landry family as they walk through the hardest thing that any parent can ever go through.

If you'd like to sign the petition, you can also access that here.

