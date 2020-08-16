Molly Was Left Behind In An Abandoned Home

It's hard to believe that someone would leave a pet behind in an abandoned home, but it does and did happen to Molly.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Molly was found by a good Samaritan at an abanonded house, rescued and surrendered her to the Humane Society's Pets Fur People. Molly is about 4 year old and appears to be a Rottwiler mix. Pets Fur People believes she would be best suited in a house with older children. She is full grown, weighs about 45 pounds and has been spayed. Molly is current on starting her vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Molly will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For additional information on adopting Molly call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.