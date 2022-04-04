Mom on TikTok Shares Video of Her Baby Showing the Early Signs of Autism
April is World Autism Month. The goal for many of the organizations involved is...?
Well, of course, to raise awareness. But also to do everything possible to make sure that children and adults with autism can live in a world that allows them to reach their full potential--which is vast.
Recently a mom on TikTok shared a video of her little girl Madison engaging in various everyday activities for a little person. She calls her "Maddy," for short.
In addition to watching the adorable little Maddy go throughout her day, you'll also see that her mom has used the video to illustrate some of the early signs of autism in children.
Why is it important to know the signs of autism in case you were to see them manifest in your child's behavior?
Because knowledge can be power. It
. By doing this, we help our kids grow up with the support they need to live a life that allows them to reach their potential.
My nephew is on the spectrum, having been diagnosed with Asperger's--which is a condition on the autism spectrum. So, I am somewhat familiar with these signs. Although every child is different.
Do you recognize any of these behaviors in your child? Take a look at the video below:
@oh_maddy Hope this video helps. #earlysignsofautism#autism#autismawareness#toddler#educate#share♬ original sound - OH MADDY!