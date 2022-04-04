April is World Autism Month. The goal for many of the organizations involved is...?

Well, of course, to raise awareness. But also to do everything possible to make sure that children and adults with autism can live in a world that allows them to reach their full potential--which is vast.

Recently a mom on TikTok shared a video of her little girl Madison engaging in various everyday activities for a little person. She calls her "Maddy," for short.

In addition to watching the adorable little Maddy go throughout her day, you'll also see that her mom has used the video to illustrate some of the early signs of autism in children.

Why is it important to know the signs of autism in case you were to see them manifest in your child's behavior?

Get our free mobile app

Because knowledge can be power. It

. By doing this, we help our kids grow up with the support they need to live a life that allows them to reach their potential.

My nephew is on the spectrum, having been diagnosed with Asperger's--which is a condition on the autism spectrum. So, I am somewhat familiar with these signs. Although every child is different.

Do you recognize any of these behaviors in your child? Take a look at the video below:

If you're curious as to whether or not your child may be on the spectrum, talk with your medical professional. They'll be able to provide you with organizations (even locally) and tools to help you help your child reach their full potential and discover their unique gifts.

There are also many incredible resources you can find online. Here are a couple of sites that may be helpful to you here and here.

Kids' Eat Free? Yes! Here's 30 GREAT Options Around Tyler and Longview Let me know if there are any we've left off the list! We'd like to make this as useful of a guide as possible for parents all over East Texas! Also, give a quick call before you go. Restaurants may change their policies so it's best to double-check.

10 Unique, Super Fun Party Ideas Here in East Texas Your Kids Will Love We've dug in and done a bit of research on some of the best ideas for kids' parties or get-togethers that both kids (and probably) parents will enjoy.