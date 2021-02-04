We have heard many stories about a particular restaurant in Central El Paso Texas that is haunted. The haunted whimsical Italian restaurant I am talking about is Monteleone's Ristorante. If you've never been then you've probably seen it on Gateway West Blvd. before Piedras.

I didn't know the background of creepy stories that existed with that place until recently. Thanks to SyFy I got an idea of how really haunted that place was back then.

The other night I was channel surfing when I came across I show I hadn't seen in forever, Paranormal Witness. The crazy thing is it was just starting and I hear El Paso being mentioned so of course, I stayed.

I am so glad I stayed around to watch Paranormal Witness on SyFy. After watching that episode about Monteleone's Ristorante I am eager to see the active Virgin Mary statue. If you're unsure about the Virgin Mary statue then you must see the episode.

I have lived in El Paso all my life and still have not set foot inside Moneteleone's Ristorante. No, it isn't because I am scared I just haven't had the time.

If you want the background story of all the creepy incidents they had then watch their episode. If I barely saw Monteleone's Ristorante segment from 2013, then there must be more people like me too. Watching the Dining with the Dead episode had me wrapped up in my blanket wondering so much about that restaurant.

I can't believe all the things that happened there before they somewhat handled the situation. The spirits in that place managed to throw a big boiling pot of water toward one of the women in the kitchen staff.

I definitely feel for her since she was severely burned on her leg from the boiling water. Another scary encounter the owner and his mother-in-law faced was when the candles they were blowing out would light back up.

The Monteleone's have seen some crazy things and got crazy stories to tell about that place. If you want to see the crazy hauntings that occurred at Monteleone's Ristorante you can see the full Dining with the Dead episode here.