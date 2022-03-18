2022 is starting to look up in a major way because Morgan Wallen is bringing his "The Dangerous Tour" to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas! This is going to be one incredible show and you can guarantee tickets are going to go fast. One of the hottest names in Country music is coming to perform in Texas this is going to be one epic night and you have to be there.

Obviously, Morgan Wallen has had a rollercoaster last couple of years but the man just continues to come out with huge hit songs that his fans cannot get enough of him. The show is taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington and will take place on Saturday, October 8th.

You Better Be Ready To Purchase Morgan Wallen Tickets When They Go On Sale

With Morgan Wallen being such a huge artist right now the tickets are going to go fast. So, the tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 am. You can purchase through Ticketmaster but don't hesitate because you might miss out, you might want to put a reminder on your work calendar now. You can purchase tickets here!

Who Else Is Coming to Arlington, TX With Morgan Wallen

Beyond just Morgan Wallen this show will also have Jake Worthington as an opening act, along with Mike Ryan. But you should also be stoked to hear that Hardy is also coming to open up the show for Morgan Wallen. It's going to be a fun night of partying a little too hard, see you there!

