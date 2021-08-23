When you start talking about the most expensive home anywhere you want something special, you want something breathtaking. When I started searching just to see what would pop up in Tyler I never thought I would stumble upon a ranch with it's own lazy river!

Looking at the pictures below makes me want to go purchase a Mega Millions or Powerball ticket tonight because I would love to purchase the Lazy Ranch in Tyler. The address is 8572 County Road 1161 in Tyler and it could be yours for the low price of $4,750,000.

We will get into all of the amazing things that explains why it's the most expensive home and property shortly but first it's important to note that beyond the amazing home this place comes with 320 acres of land in Smith County. That is a large chunk of land in an area that is growing quickly.

Details Regarding the Most Expensive Property For Sale in Tyler

The coolest feature of this beautiful ranch has to be their 100,000 gallon lazy river pool located just off the main house. The property comes with a 2,500 square foot ranch house, plus a 800 square foot guest quarters. There are four horse stables and a large 50x40 heated and cooled garage/ shop area.

Even More Reasons Why You Would Love Lazy Ranch in Tyler

There are two 12,000 square feet steel hay barns, two water wells, three ponds, and rolling pastures. Another feature that you will love is that you will not find any power lines on this ranch. Just check out the amazing photos for yourself:

Photos from the Lazy Ranch in Tyler, TX Check out the amazing property featuring a lazy river.

Outdoor Paradise Showcased in Mineola Home and Property For Sale Check out this amazing home for sale now in Mineola: