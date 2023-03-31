These are the Four Most Loved Restaurants in Texas

If You're Looking For The Best Of The Best Restaurants In Texas, These 4 Come Highly Recommended.

There's nothing in the world like discovering a great restaurant. When the food, ambiance and service is nothing short of excellent, you can't wait to go back or make it a point to go back whenever you're in the area. There's tons of great places to eat in Texas, but according to folks online, these are the best of the best.

Restaurant Booking & Review Site OpenTable Created A List Of The Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants In America.

Two empty wine glasses sitting in a restaurant on a warm sunny afternoon. Sinenkiy loading...

According to OpenTable, to determine the list, they analyzed more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America, all submitted by verified OpenTable diners. The result is a selection of spots across the country that the believe will leave a lasting impression on diners who go to these spots.

Surprisingly, Only 4 Texas Restaurants Made The Top 100

Restaurant Marketing Photo by Patrick Tomasso on Unsplash loading...

I say "surprisingly" because I really expected more spots in Texas to be on this list. Like California for example, has 21 restaurants on the list while Illinois, Florida and Nevada also have more. Maybe there aren't a lot of "OpenTable" users in Texas? Anyway, Let's take a look at the 4 diners love the most:

Al Biernat’s Oak Lawn – Dallas

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Located in Dallas, Al Biernat's is considered one of the best restaurants in the country and its much more than a great steakhouse. Incredible seafood such as Australian cold water lobster tails and six different types of fresh fish await you daily. If you are a wine lover, the award winning list offers over 650 rare selections.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Grapevine

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Located near the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center and just blocks away from Grapevine’s Historic Downtown, Perry’s award-winning menus, iconic signatures, tableside presentations and impeccable service has become highly recommended. Guests can catch glimpses of their chefs putting the Perry’s twist on their Steakhouse signatures. there's also an expansive wine list of over 2,000 different wines from around the world.

Uchi Austin

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Translated from the Japanese word “home,” the original Uchi is located in a refurbished South Austin bungalow. Award-winning Chef Tyson Cole’s signature non-traditional take on Japanese food has delighted Austin’s diverse dining crowd as well as visitors from across the country and around the world since 2003.

UCHIKO AUSTIN

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Uchiko is the sister restaurant to Tyson Cole’s original Uchi. The chef team at Uchiko has created a brand new selection of composed dishes and sushi, taken from ideas and plates created at Uchi.

While I've never been to any of these places, I'm looking forward to going to check them out soon. Here's some place I personally recommend...

