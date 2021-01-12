The typical job pays $47,000, and a good portion of the fastest-growing ones are paying more than that. This could be a sign of good things to come to East Texas in 2021.



It's no secret that there was some shrinking last year, but there are some careers that are really taking off too. Yay!

Jobs like application software developers and solar panel installers are booming, and 24/7 Wall Street says those are among the fastest-growing professions in the country. There are some obvious big needs in the health care world right now too, and that might be the industry with the most job demand overall. If you're looking for a career re-boot, nursing, pharmacy tech, or vaccine administrator might be calling.

The energy sector is also huge with the push toward solar energy and wind power continuing in 2021. If you know how to install solar panels on a house, your skills will be in demand for a long time because the industry shows no signs of slowing down and the average person doesn't usually want to DIY it. Job security for you.

And, if your third grader likes math, encourage her to stick with it. STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) continue to produce jobs that pay well.

The Fastest-Growing Jobs in America, according to 24/7 Wall Street:

(If the salary says N/A there was no data available and that must mean the sky is the limit for you.)

25. Physical therapists -- Median annual wage: $89,440

24. Cooks, restaurant -- Median annual wage: $27,790

23. Massage therapists -- Median annual wage: $42,820

22. Marriage and family therapists -- Median annual wage: $49,610

21. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors -- Median annual wage: $46,240

20. Medical assistants -- Median annual wage: $34,800

19. Physical therapist aides -- Median annual wage: $27,000

18. Phlebotomists -- Median annual wage: $35,510

17. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary -- Median annual wage: $97,320

16. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists -- Median annual wage: $45,270

15. Software developers, applications -- Median annual wage: N/A

14. Operations research analysts -- Median annual wage: $84,810

13. Mathematicians -- Median annual wage: $105,030

12. Genetic counselors -- Median annual wage: $81,880

11. Physical therapist assistants -- Median annual wage: $58,790

10. Speech-language pathologists -- Median annual wage: $79,120

9. Nurse practitioners -- Median annual wage: $109,820

8. Statisticians -- Median annual wage: $91,160

7. Physician assistants -- Median annual wage: $112,260

6. Information security analysts -- Median annual wage: $99,730

5. Occupational therapy assistants -- Median annual wage: $61,510

4. Personal care aides -- Median annual wage: N/A

3. Home health aides -- Median annual wage: N/A

2. Wind turbine service technicians -- Median annual wage: $52,910

1. Solar photovoltaic installers -- Median annual wage: $44,890

I keep hearing that January and February are great months to be looking for a job because hiring managers are open to making moves in the new year. And if your job hunt takes you to one of the fields on this list, the odds are really in your favor. Good luck!