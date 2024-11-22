The ‘Most Overpriced’ Grocery Store in Texas for ’24

With Thanksgiving coming up fast, there's some good news. The average Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be slightly less expensive than last year. That is unless you are shopping for yours at the "most over-priced grocery store" in Texas.

The price of groceries has gotten wild. I'll stop by Walmart on my way home after work for a few items -- 10 minutes later I'm walking out of there with three sacks in my hands and $125 out of my bank.

I know, we're all feeling that pinch, so you may want to avoid Thanksgiving grocery shopping at Whole Foods this year.

America's "most overpriced" grocery store

There’s a reason why Whole Foods is often referred to as “Whole Paycheck," according to Delish. Since being founded in 1980, Whole Foods has earned a reputation for being one of the most overpriced grocery stores in the country. It’s faced scandal after scandal, from selling a bottle of water with three stalks of asparagus for $6, to their former CEO blaming America’s obesity crisis on “making poor choices” and “ignorance.”

Texas Has The Second Most Whole Food Locations in the U.S.

There are 515 Whole Foods Market stores in the United States (as of January 08, 2024) and the store is expanding. California is home to the largest number of Whole Foods Market locations in the US, with 95 stores. That is about 18% of all Whole Foods Market stores in the US.

In The Lone Star State, we've got 35 Whole Foods locations, which account for 7% of their total stores.

Whether the higher cost of Whole Foods is worth it to you certainly depends on your individual preferences, priorities, and values. "Whole Foods has a strong emphasis on natural, organic, and specialty products. These items often come with higher production costs, which can be reflected in the pricing."

