The Top 10: One NFL Team Is Now Valued At Over $10 Billion

The NFL season kicks off Thursday (Sept. 5th) and when it does, the most valuable franchise will be worth over $10 billion for the first time in history. That's a lot of money. Forbes has the most valuable NFL franchises.

First off, the least valuable NFL franchise.

Coming in at No. 32 it is the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have been very competitive and exciting to watch since they landed one of the best quarterback/wide receiver combos in the league with Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase. But you could buy the entire team for a paltry 4.1 billion tomorrow.

The Kansas City Chiefs are reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champs. They are looking to three-peat, if they do it will be for the first time in NFL history. The Chiefs have the best quarterback in the league, and their tight end is dating the biggest superstar on the planet. But they are only the 24th most valuable franchise. The Chiefs are yours today for just $4.85 billion.

Ok, that's not as crazy as the team that ranks No. 1, for the 18th consecutive year hasn't won a Super Bowl since 1996. Yeah, this one hits close to home. It stings pretty bad.

The Dallas Cowboys have made it a habit of winning during the regular season and falling short in the playoffs. Since Dak Prescott took over as QB1 The Cowboys are 73-41 when he's under center.

Since Mike McCarthy took over head coaching duties The Cowboys are winning a lot, they are 42-25. Unfortunately, none of this has translated into a Super Bowl win or even much playoff success.

The Cowboys are the first sports team to cross the $10 billion threshold, landing at $10.1 billion on Forbes’ annual list of the NFL’s most valuable teams. That figure represents a 77% increase since 2020.

But that changes this year. Go Cowboys!

