Even people who've never heard of Texas know that everything is bigger in Texas. Hair, trucks, the BBQ, egos, and love, all of them are really big here. But there are a few tangibly measurable largest things that may surprise you.

Do you remember when World's Largest Roadside Attractions used to be a staple of road trips? Plotting your travels to see the World's Largest Ball of Chewed Gum... Or Milkshake... Or Pile of Moose Poop.

These, oftentimes, self-proclaimed World's Largest titles gave folks a reason to stop along the way. And probably helped to save a few businesses.

When it comes to titles, Texas is home to a few. From the largest roadrunner to the largest pecan, each of them is entertaining, all make for a great pit stop, and of course, social media content.

The Most Wild 'World's Largest ________' You'll Find in Texas

If you've got a road trip planned, you should check out this map, created by batchgeo.com. They took the time to plot out over 195 roadside attractions across the U.S. that call themselves the “World’s Largest” something or other.

Texas tips the scale with the most such destinations; we've got 11 world’s largest roadside attractions. And we've got it all, folks: World’s Largest Caterpillar, Fire Hydrant, Jackrabbit, Muleshoe, Pecan, Rattlesnake, Roadrunner, Watermelon, Patio Chair, Peanut, and Strawberry.

World's Largest Pecan, Seguin.

World's Largest Watermelon, Luling.

World's Largest Caterpillar, Italy.

World's Largest Patio Chair, Dallas.

World's Largest Roadrunner, Fort Stockton.

World's Largest Jackrabbit, Odessa.

World's Largest Muleshoe, Muleshoe.

World's Largest Fire Hydrant, Beaumont .

. World's Largest Rattlesnake, Freer.

World's Largest Peanut, Pearsall.

World's Largest Strawberry, Poteet.

Ok, they're all pretty strange. We'll leave the crowning of the title of Strangest World's Largest _______ in Texas up to you.

