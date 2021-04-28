Randall King was my guest last week on Radio Texas LIVE and we covered a lot of ground, but, yeah, he didn't get into any Notorious B.I.G., I mean I'd have loved to, just didn't know it was on the table.

Along with the video he included the caption, "Here’s a little “Big Poppa” by Notorious B.I.G. but make it country #fyp #countrymusic #songfacts #cover"

This Saturday (May 1st) King will be playing our sold out Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in downtown Tyler, along with Parker McCollum, Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, and Chris Colston. You guys wanna see if we can get him to do an extended cut of "Big Poppa" live for us? I do.

Each year tickets to our annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival move so fast, people question whether they actually went on sale; I assure you they do. But, y'all, these tickets are just H-O-T, hot. So, of course within a few hours of going back on sale, tickets sold out again this year.

Congratulations to all who managed to score tickets, and a big congrats to those who managed to win theirs. We look forward to seeing all of you this Saturday. And if you're wondering, yes. We are already working on next year's lineup.

