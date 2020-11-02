Idiots, Dummies, Alf, And More Celebrate National Sandwich Day

Congratulations, we've finally made it to this special day, November 3, 2020!

It is very special day that millions of people have been waiting on for a long, long time.

The stress is finally over now that National Sandwich Day is here!

If your name is Alf, your favorite sandwich is a Cat Sandwich on white bread.



If you are a big dummy, your favorite sandwich is an Idiot Sandwich.



If you are RuPaul, your favorite sandwich is a Perfect Sandwich.



If you are Tyrone Biggums, your favorite sandwich is anything with a little sprinkles on it.



If you are ME, your favorite sandwich is a turkey + 3 cheese: Swiss, American, and hot Pepperjack cheese, with some spicy brown mustard, tomato slices, black olives, salt, pepper, and oregano and a very thin layer of lettuce. The bread for my favorite sandwich has to be Italian herbs and cheese-but do not be asking me if I want you to toast my sandwich. No ma'am, never!

I also just became hip to the CUBAN sandwich. that thang is the bawm dot com! I had never had one until this year right before the COVID hit! it was so good, I took one bite and then I started dancing!

If I had a man, I'd tell him to "get in the kitchen and fix mama a sandwich!" Flip the script on these heaux.

If you are my 9-year-old daughter, Willow, you only have two favorite sandwiches: a Mayonnaise sandwich and a Turkey Sandwich with Mayo. I am always trying to get Willow to try new foods and expand her palette, but to no avail. So one day, I tried to be slick and snuck a couple of pieces of deli ham in her turkey and mayo sandwich.

She ate the whole thing but came back to me a few minutes later and said, "Mom, that wasn't turkey in my sandwich, was it? WAS IT HAM?!"

"Yes," I replied, taking a big gulp, ready for her to throw a tantrum.

"It was actually pretty good. I like ham sandwiches now," she exclaimed, and darted off back to her room to play Animal Jam on her Wi-Fi-phone.

What is your favorite sandwich? This YouTube video below talks about the origins of my new Cuban sandwich fave. Very enlightening!