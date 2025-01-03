It’s The Biggest Store in Texas And It’s Now Open in Dallas

Are you tired of shopping in tiny furniture stores? Time to shop bigger. And of course the biggest store in Texas would be located in The Big D. Well, not exactly in Dallas, TX, but not far from it. And since its grand opening on May 7, 2015, it's been the biggest one in The Lone Star State.

If you are on the hunt for huge savings and discounts prices on your next bed, or sofa, or end table, or dining room table, why not swing by the biggest store in Texas? This place puts the "big" in "big-box retailer," and they boast a huge selection of home furnishings, including furniture, appliances, and flooring.

The Biggest Store in Texas

Nebraska Furniture Mart is located in The Colony and it is the largest of three Nebraska Furniture Marts that are all owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and it is the biggest store in Texas. By a lot.

And as Dallas News reports, the on site warehouse much much larger than the actual store, which is too is humongous." At 1.3 million square feet, or about 22 football fields, it holds 500,000 items. Customers can have items delivered or drive around to the warehouse and pick them up at the more than 100 bays."

How big is Texas' largest store?

Cost: $400 million

560,000 square feet of space, about nine football fields.

One lap around the store is 1.62 miles, or 3,664 steps.

1,857,319 square feet of floor space.

Six escalators and three elevators, plus stairs.

There are 4,800 parking spaces.

Five-level parking garage.

You would think that the biggest in store in Texas wouldn't be named after the 16th largest state in the U.S., but hey, it is what it is.

The store is located at 5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr, The Colony, TX 75056.

10 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Worth Instant Millions Right Now I found some Texas Lottery scratch offs that have million dollar, or more, jackpots still available for you to win. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery