(Austin, Texas) - Living in Texas is fantastic for so many reasons but one of my favorites includes being able to travel wherever you want with so many airport options.

If you have a passion for traveling like I do there are some new flights that were just announced with amazing introductory rates that you need to know about.

Book Your Trip NOW

As you probably know there are many airlines that give very cheap fares to passengers when first introducing a new flight, which is the case with Frontier Airlines.

We are talking about flights starting at just $39 but you know these flights will book up quickly, so you need to look into booking your trip immediately.

I got the details from KVUE, but time is already ticking as you will need to book your flight by February 24th to lock in the low rates.

What New Flight Destinations Are Being Offered?

Frontier Airlines is kicking off two new flights out of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport this spring and both are nonstop flights.

Both will kick off on May 22nd with flights to Miami, Florida and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Each destination will have flights three times per week.

Other Nonstop Flights Kicking Off Soon

Frontier is also launching nonstop flights to Chicago O’Hare and Orlando beginning on March 6th.

They will also start flights to Cincinnati and Phoenix which will kick off on March 7th.

Remember, life if short, book the trip now. And you know these introductory flight prices won’t be around for long. Don’t wait, plan your trip now.

