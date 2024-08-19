Hey Longview, Texas people, have you heard? An amazing new grocery store chain is headed your way!

I live near Tyler, Texas, and am a big Brookshire's Grocery Company fan. Fresh is one of my favorite places. However, I must also shout out to Sprouts Farmers' Market.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts Farmers' Market is known for offering 'a wide selection of natural and organic foods, including fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat, poultry, seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, natural body care, and household items.[3] Sprouts employs 35,000 workers and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states,' according to the Sprouts' Wikipedia page.

If you're a fan of natural and organic products at reasonable prices and a rather peaceful grocery shopping experience, you'll enjoy having Sprouts in Longview.

You can find certain things at Sprouts that you may not find in most other places. I've also found the customer service to be quite good. One of the things you may love is their Wednesday sushi deal, which means certain kinds are on offer for only FIVE dollars--and it's good, too.

The sandwiches they offer at their deli counter are quite good, too. They offer a Sprouts brand of many items that I've found to be quite delicious and reasonably priced. You may want to bring your own bags, however. They take eco-health into consideration. So, if you show up without bags you'll be charged a small amount.

The new location will be at 2547 Judson Road in Longview in the North Loop Plaza. If you'd like to learn more about one of your new favorite grocery stores in East Texas, check out their website here.

