New State-of-The-Art Tech Upgrade Means Big Change For H-E-B Shoppers

Here we are at the tail-end of '24, and a convenience that customers have been utilizing at most retailers has finally come to H-E-B stores across Texas. The rollout began in San Antonio, TX, and the grocery giant says it is now available at stores everywhere.

Great news for tap-to-pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay users, all are now acceptable payment methods at H-E-B locations everywhere.

More on Tap-to-Pay Upgrade From My San Antonio:

The service went live Monday at its flagship stores and will take "about a week to launch at every location in the region," according to a news release. Tap-to-pay will continue to roll out at H-E-B stores across Texas, including Mi Tieñda stores in Houston, throughout the month of October.

This is an exciting announcement for diehard patrons of the popular grocery store. And it's kind of hard to believe it's taken the company this long to accommodate them, but that's all changed now.

For those who are patrons of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you will be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that is coming that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.

This tech is still in early testing, but Texans everywhere will be excited to try it out. In the meantime get ready to leave your wallet or purse at home, tap-to-pay is coming to every H-E-B store within the week.

