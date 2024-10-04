Target To Enforce New Stricter Policy At Texas Stores

Get ready for a crackdown at Target stores in Texas and across the U.S., in an effort o curb patrons from abusing policy the popular store has announced a big change. One that will likely affect your Christmas shopping

While there have been a few policy changes of late, the newest change to store policy will impact Target customers across Texas when it comes to returning items.

Updated Target Return Policy

Target's policy on returned items has always been fairly lax, for the most part they'd accept returns on items that are unopened or are "like new" as long as you still have the receipt.

According to Target's new return policy that was updated on the store's website, it may not be as easy for you next time you need to return something. The new policy states in part that "Target reserves the right to deny returns and exchanges including but not limited to prevent fraud, suspected fraud, or abuse."

Although the new rule is aimed at stopping customers from returning items that have been too used or from returning shoplifted items, this will affect all shoppers.

This change comes amid a wider trend where retailers have lost significant revenue — about $101 billion last year — due to return abuse, according to the National Retail Federation. In the past, many retailers — including Target — have struggled with customers who abused return policies, often returning used items that appeared in good condition. - NY POST

The new policy, being much broader, seems will mostly affect customers who do not have a receipt, or have an item that has already been opened. But be ready to extended return times from now on.

