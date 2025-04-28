(Tyler, Texas) - Chick-fil-A has a ton of fans in East Texas. Proof is anytime around lunch and the number cars waiting in line at the drive-thru. Good reason for the fandom, too. It's a good sandwich, folks appreciate the company's values and you can get through that drive-thru very quick.

So obviously, more locations is a good thing. It can certainly help relieve some of the congestion of the other locations. It also makes it more convenient for morning or evening commuters on that side of town to stop for their chicken sandwich. That's why there's excitement for Tyler's 5th location opening on the west side of town.

The West Side of Tyler Opening its 5th Chick-fil-A Location

There has been a lot of construction happening on the west side of Tyler (CBS 19). It's right in the area of Sam's Club. On that side there will be a new Brookshire's store going up, a new shopping center, an apartment complex and more. Harley Davidson has plans to open a store on that side, too.

Across from Sam's Club there will be some new openings in the future, too. It's not entirely clear what will be going in there just yet. The one thing that's for certain is Tyler is growing and expanding and adding a lot to its economy.

Chick-Fil-A Opening its 5th Location on the West Side of Tyler

The new Chick-fil-A store will open on Thursday, May 1. Construction will continue around it and the new 7 Brew coffee shop that looks to be open already. That Chick-fil-A will add about 100 jobs.

This is the 5th location in Tyler, Broadway Square Mall, Corner of South Broadway and Chimney Rock, Troup Highway, campuses of U.T. Tyler and T.J.C and the location at Interstate 20 in Lindale which technically has a Tyler address.

