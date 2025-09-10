(KNUE-FM) We know that over the years there have been some big names that have come from East Texas. Some of those include Shedeur Sanders, Patrick Mahomes, Earl Campbell, Johnny Manziel, and there is another big name that I had no idea was from Tyler until I saw him talking about it on a TikTok video.

Niko Moon’s Surprise Tyler Connection

The video was not posted very long ago but I was a little surprised to see so many people in the comments that also had no idea that musician Niko Moon was born in Tyler, Texas.

The video continues as Niko opens up about his family a bit, announcing that his dad recently retired after being a truck driver for his entire career. His mom was a waitress and then jumped into temporary staffing for a while.

From Humble Beginnings to Country Fame

It’s just cool to find out that a big musician like Niko came from humble beginnings with his parents working hard to put food on the table and he has taken that work ethic into the music business and created one heck of a career for himself.

Why Fans Love His East Texas Pride

One of the best things about seeing the video on TikTok and seeing Niko talk about his parents is how proud he seems to come from East Texas. You can tell he is a down to earth guy who doesn’t walk around with an ego like many other musicians after they have made it big and put some extra figures into their bank account.

I’ve always been a fan of Niko Moon but to hear that he was born in Tyler, it makes me want to root on his career even more.

