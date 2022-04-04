No April Foolin’ For These 39 People That Were Arrested In Gregg County

Get our free mobile app

There were a lot of pranks and jokes played on people this past Friday because it was April Fool's Day, but for these people in the following mug shots, it was no joke. They just happened to be booked into the Gregg County Jail.

It seemed to be a typical weekend for the staff at the Gregg County Jail. The staff booked 39 people into the jail from Friday at 3 p.m. through Sunday night.

Gregg County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Longview Police, Gladewater Police and Kilgore Police Departments were busy bringing those in suspected of criminal activity to be booked into the jail. Some of the charges that these suspects are facing include:

unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

possession of a controlled substance

public intoxication

driving while intoxicated

assault family violence

failure to identify

criminal trespass

theft of property

Once booked into the system, some of them had their bonds set immediately, some are still awaiting a bond hearing and some have posted bail and are now released and are waiting for their court date to return to face the charges that have been filed against them.

Those featured in the gallery below are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. As stated, these are the charges that are facing according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office records. Many are waiting on those court dates to be set still.

Hopefully the rest of the month and year will go smoother for these folks.

