November 14 Brings Us Another ‘Hit The Bricks’ In Downtown Tyler

One of my favorite places to be in East Texas is hanging out in downtown Tyler. Although Covid-19 has caused many of us to stay home much more often this year, I'm thankful that there are still opportunities to get out and spend time on the red bricks. As we continue to proceed cautiously, I'm happy to see the return of one of our favorite events in one of our East Texas cities.

'Hit the Bricks' is back again in downtown Tyler on Saturday, November 14. Although 2020 has caused some cancellations, typically, 'Hit the Bricks' happens every second Saturday. No matter the month, there's lots of fun of all kinds to had by adults and kids alike. However, each month usually offers some kind of special twist each month.

While we are still waiting on a full list of what is planned for November's 'Hit the Bricks,' We already know "downtown Tyler serves as the home to numerous attractions, restaurants and businesses all powered by our locals. Tyler’s heart truly beats to support it’s community."

Liberty Hall always has something fun going on--from movies, to concerts, to comedy. Other seasonal events are always on the docket, as well.

When you get hungry be sure and grab a quick bite at one of the food trucks around the square or have a sit down lunch or dinner at one of the various downtown restaurants--there's lots of options--whatever you're in the mood for, you're likely to find it.

Connect with the creators of the event for more details on their Facebook page.

