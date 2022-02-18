The victims in the recent double homicide-suicide case have been released by Tyler, Texas Police.

Tyler Police shared the names of the victims in the double homicide-suicide that took place at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Tyler, Texas. According to a press release they shared this morning, "the victims in this case have been identified as Grasiela De Paz Rodriguez, a 34-year-old female from Tyler, and Alvaro Israel Martinez, a 23-year-old from Tyler.

The suspect has been identified as Javier Estrada, a 30-year-old male from Tyler. Grasiela Rodriguez and Javier Estrada had children together but were estranged at the time of the homicide."

The Backstory: Tyler, Texas Police Found Two Shot to Death at Local Hotel Earlier This Week

It was close to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night when Tyler, Texas Police received several calls regarding a shooting at the LaQuinta Inn located at 6702 S. Broadway, according to an official press release from Tyler Police Department's Public Information Officer, Andy Erbaugh.

When officers arrived on the scene, they investigated a vehicle in the La Quinta Inn & Suites parking lot in which they discovered two deceased people who'd been shot multiple times.

"They are described as a Hispanic male and Hispanic female," according to a police report from earlier this week.

Witnesses told police they'd noticed a person fleeing the scene before they arrived.

Investigators found a possible suspect at a Smith County residence who was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tyler Police were led "to a suspect who was possibly at a residence in Smith County. Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies and Tyler Police Officers responded to that residence. Entry was made into the home where the suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Until today, all names of the persons involved were being withheld until after families had been notified of these events.

