Only 1 Texas City Makes The Top 10 List Of Best Places For Veterans To Live

Veteran's Day falls on Wednesday, November 11, and there are sure to be a number of articles you see regarding celebrating our nation's heroes. We've already gathered a couple for you - Golden Corral is celebrating veterans through May 2021, and there are several East Texas businesses offering deals for veterans this Veterans Day - so make sure to check those out.

Across the nation, there are 19.5 million veterans living among us. Although these veterans are promised a life of being taken care of after the service - regarding key things like health care, housing, employment and educational assistance, some veterans can't secure healthcare, jobs or a home of their own.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped this problem either. As of October, there are 39,300 unemployed veterans in the state of Texas. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, there were over 37,000 homeless veterans across the country even before the pandemic hit.

In a recent study, WalletHub took data from the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of livability, affordability and veteran-friendliness to the availability of VA health facilities to come up with the list of best cities in America for veterans to live. Only one city in the state of Texas made the top 10:

10. Minneapolis, MN

9. Gilbert, AZ

8. Scottsdale, AZ

7. Virginia Beach, VA

6. Colorado Springs, CO

5. Austin, TX

4. Raleigh, NC

3. Tampa, FL

2. Irvine, CA

1. Orlando, FL

Because WalletHub did make a list of 100 cities, other major cities in Texas did make the overall list.

23. Fort Worth

24. San Antonio

28. Laredo

32. Plano

47. Arlington

48. Dallas

52. Irving

56. El Paso

58. Lubbock

64. Garland

68. Houston

86. Corpus Christi

This Veteran's Day, we say thank you for your service to each and every veteran across the country. However, we also remember there are still things to be done to ensure that our nation's heroes are taken care of even after they return home.