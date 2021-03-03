Only 6% of Texans Are Fully Vaccinated for COVID-19

Next week, Texas is ditching masks even though we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CDC's COVID-19 State Profile Report for Texas, the majority of the state has yet to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that the statewide mask mandate will come to an end next Wednesday, March 10. Governor Abbott also announced that all businesses will be allowed to re-open at 100%.

Within the past week alone, there has been a 47% increase in new COVID-19 cases. An even more terrifying number reflects the increase in COVID-19 deaths: 78%.

But Governor Abbott and other Texans are ready to get back to normalcy.

In the national ranking of new cases (measured per 100,000), Texas narrowly misses making the top 10 and comes in at number 11.

Texas always comes back on top though, right?

That's why we're number 1 on the national ranking of test positivity.

But at least people don't die from COVID-19 right?

The statistics and the facts say otherwise.

In the national ranking of new deaths (per 100,000), Texas comes in 9th.

The numbers are there. The statistics are there. The proof is there. COVID-19 is still there.

The things that won't be? Your friends, family, loved ones if COVID-19 takes them. What normalcy will there be if everyone is sick and dying? What was the point of taking these precautions if the state decides to throw caution to the wind?

I'll personally be continuing to wear my mask, and I would encourage others to still practice the safety measures recommended by the CDC.