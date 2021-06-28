Only Four Texas Colleges Require Vaccines (So Far)

The list of colleges that will require students to be vaccinated before August is growing by the day, but so far only four Texas schools are on it.

Most colleges already require vaccinations against measles, mumps, and rubella, and those are viral. There are hundreds of colleges and universities around the country that are adding a COVID-19 vaccine to that list, but UT-Tyler is NOT among them. Neither is Kilgore College, LeTourneau University, or East Texas Baptist University. So far anyway.

According to BestColleges.com, there are four colleges in Texas that are requiring students to get the COVID vaccine at this point.

Texas colleges requiring the vaccine:

Paul Quinn College

Rice University

Seminary of the Southwest

St. Edward's University

California has more than 35 college systems that are requiring it, and if you count each individual University of California campus, it's more than 50 locations that are making the vaccine card necessary for students. New York has nearly 100 colleges with a vax requirement. In Oklahoma, only Mid-America Christian University is requiring the vaccine this fall.

Louisiana colleges requiring the vaccine:

Dillard University

Loyola University New Orleans

Tulane University

Xavier University of Louisiana

With restrictions and mask requirements lifting all the time, it seems unlikely that Texas colleges and universities with no vaccine requirement would second-guess themselves so the no-vax-required strategy will probably stick. Things are opening up, not shutting down, and that's creating freedom of choice for students at East Texas colleges.

There are roughly 1.5 million college students in Texas, and if more than 11 million people across Texas are fully vaccinated so far, it's a safe bet that thousands of college students are in that category. Remember last year, when we weren't even sure if college campuses would be open in the fall, and we wondered if everything might be virtual for infinity? 2021 is putting all of that in the rearview mirror.

Classes start for students at UT-Tyler on August 23.