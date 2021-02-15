Parler Has Returned After A Month-Long Hiatus–With A Few Changes
It's been over a month since Parler was removed from the Google and Apple app stores, not to mention Amazon's web-hosting service.
But now they're back---with a few changes.
They've rebranded themselves with a new logo. They've also re-emerged sans John Matze and have a new interim CEO, Mark Meckler.
When it first came back online, it wasn't immediately available to all users. They said the initial launch was to bring the platform back on line for previous users and then make it available to new ones shortly thereafter. And some of those previous users were frustrated (or perhaps in some cases, relieved) to find their previous posts were gone.
Speaking of the "app," this is the tricky part. The BBC reports "while users who already have the app downloaded can log in, it is more difficult to install onto phones that did not have it before."
And what are new users to do?
Despite the issues they faced, Parler execs say they're "here to stay" and the app is no longer dependent on "big tech" but rather are utilizing what they refer to as "sustainable, independent technology."
