(Longview, Texas) - A lot of East Texans have made it into the National Football League (NFL) over the years. A few of those East Texas athletes have made it to the Super Bowl. Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes and Groveton Indian Lane Johnson played against each other in Super Bowl LIX with Johnson's Philadelphia Eagles winning the trophy.

Neither of these athletes have forgotten where they got started in their football journey. Patrick handed out cleats to players at his alma mater several years ago. Over the summer, Patrick announced a collaboration with Adidas to provide football jerseys to high schools across the country starting in Whitehouse.

Patrick Mahomes Hall of Fame Announcement

On Saturday, May 10, Patrick Mahomes was in Waco to accept his induction into the Texas High School Hall of Fame (KETK). He received this honor because of his time at Whitehouse High School and in college at Texas Tech. He went on to become the starter, and new face of the NFL, with the Kansas City Chiefs.

During his speech, he announced his partnership with Adidas to provide custom jerseys for 15 high schools across the country starting with his alma mater Whitehouse High School. The jersey will feature Patrick's gladiator logo.

Other High Schools Getting Patrick Mahomes Jerseys

The other 14 high schools to receive the custom jerseys were recently announced by Adidas and Patrick Mahomes (WFAA). In that list, one other East Texas high school will receive the Gladiator jerseys, Longview High School. We will be able to buy branded gear to wear in the stands, too, with a portion of the proceeds going to the schools.

You can see the Whitehouse and Longview branded merchandise at whitehouse.athsolutions.shop and longview.athsolutions.shop. There are even select athletes from each school featured in the store.

