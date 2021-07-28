Y’all Ready? Pecos & The Rooftops Reveal Details of New Album, Out this Fall

Sometimes a song seemingly comes out of nowhere to become a smash hit. It happened before the internet, but thanks to SoundCloud, TikTok, and other social streaming platforms it does seem to happen now more than ever.

Released in April of 2019, "This Damn Song" was Pecos & The Rooftops first song, and to say it's become a viral hit is no exaggeration. The song is approaching 36 million streams on Spotify, is hugely popular at Radio Texas, LIVE!, and two years after its release it is still being streamed 60-70k every day. And, yes, that is Alexis Texas in the music video.

Pecos & The Rooftops are based in Northeast Texas, but they are yet another example of the thriving Lubbock music scene. The guys released their debut EP, Red Eye, right before the COVID lockdown on January 24th 2020, but bolstered by their viral hit it's gotten some major traction the last 18 months.

The Whiskey Riff podcast got the scoop on this one, Pecos told the guys that they are in the process of finishing up their new album.

We’re getting to get this album out, we actually worked on it the day before yesterday and we have one song left to record and then it’s just gotta get mixed and mastered. But man we can’t wait to get the new stuff out, we’re gonna do a full length album… hopefully we’ll get it out around the fall. It’s called ‘Cabin Fever.' - Pecos Hurley

So there ya go. Be on the lookout The Rooftops will be releasing their new album, Cabin Fever, this fall.

