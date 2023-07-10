Buffy Is Intelligent And Eager To Learn Some Tricks With Her New Family

If I were working at Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas, I couldn't imagine showing up for work one day and there are several puppies whining in a box at the front door. Someone deliberately dropped off a box of puppies and left them there for an employee to arrive or a potential adopter to come up to the front door and discover them. That is the scenario of how Buffy and her litter-mates ended up at Pets Fur People.

Buffy is a six-month-old Border Collie mix that currently weighs about thirty pounds and while she would be sad to leave some of her siblings behind at the shelter, she hopes a family will come along and adopt her so they can all grow up together.

Pets Fur People's executive director Gayle Helms says that Buffy is a sweet girl who loves children and likes the company of other dogs. She has lots of love to give to her adoptive family. Being part Border Collie means that Buffy has the potential to be an extremely intelligent dog and is capable of learning quite a few commands and tricks if you're willing to work with her and give her the rewards, praise, and treats with a job well done.

Buffy will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Buffy call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

