She May Be Small, But Penelope Is Mighty And Full Of Energy

Penelope is looking for her fur-ever home. She's a 6-year-old Rat Terrier that is available to be adopted right now at Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas.

Penelope ended up in the care of Pets Fur People because her previous owner moved away and she was unable to take her to the new city. According to executive director Gayle Helms, Penelope loves to sleep under the covers right beside you. She is an alpha girl who wants all the attention. So other dogs or cats or small children wouldn't be a good fit for her.

She weighs about 10 pounds and would be suited to a house with older children. Penelope is friendly, knows some basic commands, and will sit by the back door when she needs to go outside. So she's house-trained, a major win when you adopt this cute girl.

Penelope will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Penelope call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before arranging a meet and greet. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

