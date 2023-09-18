Dekker Has Some Years, He’s Extremely Cute And Adoptable Today

Get our free mobile app

All dogs deserve some special love, even older ones! My mother adopted a cute older Yorkie a couple of years ago and this little guy has brought nothing but joy to her life and Dekker could bring you the same kind of love too when you adopt him from Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas.

Dekker is a Boston Terrier. He's a pretty sociable guy. He loves the companionship of people and other dogs. Pets Fur People's executive director Gayle Helms says he plays gently with small children and is pretty affectionate. One thing about being an older dog, Dekker has picked up a few good habits along the way like some basic commands and house training.

Dekker has the most challenging things covered. He weighs about twenty-two pounds and is ready to be a part of your family.

Dekker will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Dekker call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before arranging a meet and greet. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

