Percy Is The Sweetest Lab Mix Puppy You’ll Ever Meet

The Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas definitely has a dog or puppy that would fit in perfectly with your family. The shelter has a wide variety of dogs to choose from, from small lap dogs to cattle-corralling work dogs, they are all eager to give you and your family some unconditional love as with any dog.

This week's Pet Of The Week is sweet Percy. Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director says you'll never meet a dog as sweet as Percy is. He appears to have some Labrador in his bloodline, according to Helms.

Among the many awesome things about Percy, he loves to play with children and he plays well with other dogs too.

Percy will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Percy call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before arranging a meet and greet. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

