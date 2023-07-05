Tofu May Be Shy At First, But Once He Opens Up, He’s Pure Joy

Get our free mobile app

Once you've made the decision to be a dog owner you want to find the dog that is a great fit for you and your lifestyle. A great place to begin that search is through a local animal shelter. A local shelter like the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas. Pets Fur People has a wide variety of dogs that are available for adoption.

This week we are introducing you to Tofu. Tofu is our Pet Of The Week. He's a 3-year-old terrier mix that weighs about forty pounds. He has a golden blonde coat and some long lanky legs to him! Not much is known about Tofu's background, but Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director says he is a bit shy at first and is a calm guy that walks well on a leash.

In addition to being calm, he appears to be great with children and other dogs. Tofu is just like all the other dogs in the shelter, he has a lot of unconditional love to give to you. He would really like to become a permanent fixture in your family.

Tofu will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Tofu call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

