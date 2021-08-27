And now a tale of thievery, ladies and gentlemen. Two, actually.

I know it's wishful thinking, but it would be lovely if we could somehow wave a magic wand that removes the desire to steal from the human heart. But alas, unlikely on this planet.

WHICH is why we are so thankful for our East Texas police departments.

Tyler Police have a Friday tradition known as #findemfriday. On this day they post photos and a few details in regard to crimes currently under investigation. They ask the public to stop and take a look at photos and get the info just in case someone might be able to provide help in these scenarios.

Today, we'll talk about two of them:

Tale #1: Villainy at a Verizon Store in Tyler

These two men decided to cut the cables at a Verizon Store on Hwy 64W in Tyler. For what purpose?

To illegally procure a watch and a Bluetooth speaker. Hm. Fine items, for sure. But worth a possible trip to jail? See if you can recognize either of these two men:

Guy #1:

Photo: Tyler Police Dept. Facebook page

How about Guy #2?

Photo: Tyler Police Dept. Facebook page

If you recognize either of them, Tyler Police ask that you contact

Det. Chamberlain at 903-531-1058 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Tale #2: The Martha Drive Home Invasion

In this unfortunate story, these two men decided to break into a home, not their own obvs, located in the 3100 block of Martha Drive in Tyler. One thing they may NOT have anticipated? Security cameras. SMILE! ;)

Recognize Guy #1?

Photo: Tyler Police Dept. Facebook page

How about Guy #2?

Photo: Tyler Police Dept. Facebook page

If you can identify any of these men, please contact Det. Kieny at 903-531-1045 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Have a good weekend. Lock your doors. And uh...consider getting security cameras installed. (I know I am.)

