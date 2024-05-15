25 Stunning Pics From One of The Biggest Live Music & BBQ Festivals in Texas

It is a proud Tyler, TX, tradition and for the 10th consecutive year y'all sold out The Brick Streets for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.

Thank you to all of our BBQ Joints, and great sponsors, and you for your continued support of this amazing event. Now, how about we take a look back at this year's festival?

The 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was presented by Patterson Tyler, and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan. This year's lineup had something for everyone: Randy Rogers Band, Casey Donahew, Kolby Cooper, Mark Chesnutt, Treaty Oak Revival, and Pony Bradshaw.

In addition to the music, over the past decade the festival has featured so many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats for attendees. Click here to find your favorite BBQ Joints from this year.

A big thank you to our partners: Choctaw Casino and Resort, Cavender's, Leslie Cain Realty, Bird Dog Insurance Services, The Plato Group, Altra Federal Credit Union, Pepsi, Starry, Mtn Dew, Pure Leaf, Rockstar Energy Drink, Celsius, Sam Tabler Plumbing, Auto Max Auto Insurance, Pratt Homes, Mission Golf Cars, Red Dirt Hat Co., Exceptional Emergency Center, The Waterpark at the Villages, Marines, Blus Line Fence, Gabriel Ranch, P&D Auto Hail Center.



See a pic you like, feel free to download and share it on your socials. Be sure to tag Cory Hoover Photography (@coryhooverphotography).

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '24 Official Photo Gallery: Part 2