Pizza Said to be Good Breakfast, Experts Intervene to Ruin Life

Leftover pizza for breakfast is not uncommon. Now we hear that that pizza could be a great breakfast. Whaaat?! Well, kinda. But then, those so called "experts" have to chime in to remove the happiness from our life.

Get our free mobile app

Starting the day off with a bowl of cereal is always a great start. One of my favorites right now is Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch. It's a combination of Honey Nut Cheerios, crunchy clusters, oats and flakes. So good. I would think that it's a good, some what healthy, start to my day.

But if we base our breakfast off of this article from simplemost.com, some nutritionists believe a slice of pizza could be a better breakfast than most cereals. Nutritionist Chelsey Amer told the website,

While pizza is not the healthiest form of carbohydrates, protein and fat, it does contain all three of these important nutrients to keep you full and satisfied. Plus, you get bonus points for topping with extra veggies!

I think this is something we can all get behind.

But with anything that sounds awesome, there's a catch. In this case, "experts" have to ruin pizza for breakfast for us. Registered dietitian Paul Salter says to use a whole wheat or cauliflower crust for fiber with red sauce for less fat. Use lean meats like chicken, turkey sausage or Canadian bacon and top with lots of veggies. Add cheese but make it a dairy free cheese.

Ok! Pump the brakes! You said pizza could be a good breakfast. Using that description above, you might as well be eating kale with a glass of water. I say eat your left over Brunos to start your day off happy. Bon appetite.