East Texas Celeb, ‘Pop Watch’, Joe Mack Roy Now in Hospice Care

We all need to send all our thoughts and prayers to our favorite East Texas Celebrity, Joe Mack Roy, better known as Pop from Pop Watch.

We just got the heartbreaking news from his social media channel from his grandson Jason Roy, that Pop has been dealing with some very serious health issues. It’s always so difficult to hear about news like this, especially about someone who many have thought of as a grandfather figure even if it was through an online social media channel.

We are Thinking of the Roy Family

Most of us have gone through the very difficult time of having a loved one in hospice care. It’s just hard, you don’t know what to say, you just want to show support. If you know anyone in the Roy family, please try to show them support as they go through this tough time.

Can We Get a Pop Statue in Longview?

Pop is a U.S. Veteran, he is everything that is great about Texas. A proud family man who has made millions of people happy. This is why I think we need to have a statue built for Pop and Nan as they have done so much good for the City of Longview and the state of Texas.

Pop, we love you. We are thinking of you. We are thinking of your family. Thank you for being the Pop that we all needed.

