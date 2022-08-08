The food truck culture has definitely caught on in East Texas. We have many fantastic food trucks in the Tyler, Texas area to choose from. And one of East Texas' favorites? Catch Me if You Can.

We love Cajun food in East Texas. And there's no denying that some of the very best Cajun food one can get in the Tyler, TX area comes from the cheerfully-painted green food truck you've likely seen around East Texas. In fact, the food you get there has become so popular, owner Amanda Longacre has decided to open a more permanent location in the Tyler area.

Longacre said customers have been asking for a non-mobile location. And now, that dream is soon to become a reality. She announced via Facebook that the new sit-down restaurant location will be at 18928 Highway 155 South in Flint, Texas (the former On the Docks location.)

Longacre went on to say she'd "wanted this specific location for years."

But don't worry, Catch Me if You Can's food truck will still be out and about in East Texas, too.

Longacre credited her customers with making this dream become reality:

"This has been a TOUGH journey, but we made it. 3.5 years ago I started with 2 tents and one crawfish pot. Today we move forward to a new restaurant!"

I had the opportunity to chat with Longacre this morning and asked her what she was most looking forward to when the sit-down restaurant opens (which should be in a month or two, she said.) This is what she had to say:

"I’m excited because Tyler needs a fun atmosphere that has an outdoor hangout. I’m excited to have a sit down spot because I’ll get to know our CMIYC family better. I want them to feel like family when they come."

We're definitely excited, too.

If for whatever reason you've not had the chance to sample some of Catch Me if You Can's AMAZING food, this will definitely give you another opportunity to do so.

What are some of the delicious offerings you can look forward to? Catch Me if You Can serve up all kinds of Cajun-inspired offerings, including PoBoys, boiled, grilled, or fried fish, crawfish, chicken, shrimp, and the like. She is also well known for specialties like the Swamp Fries everyone is raving over, the crawfish grilled cheese, and so much more.

Hungry yet? Yeah...me, too.

Let's take a look at just a few of the most popular dishes served from the Catch Me if You Can food truck--and soon at their sit-down restaurant location in the Tyler, Texas area:

