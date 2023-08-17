Coming Soon! Much Loved Restaurant Chain is Expanding into Texas

A very popular fast-casual restaurant known for its yummy international-inspired noodle dishes has announced it'll be expanding into Texas and will be opening 20 locations in the Lone Star State.

Will we see them open one in Longview or Tyler, Texas? Let's hope so. We know for sure they'll be opening in the Dallas, Texas area.

I've always loved noodles. And so, seeing the proliferation of more noodle-based eateries is making this foodie's heart very happy indeed. Granted, I've not personally tried Noodles & Co. as of yet, but I've heard from several people we should be very excited that they'll be making their way closer to home for us in East Texas.

What's so special about Noodles & Co. that opened their first doors in 1995?

According to a report shared by KIAH Houston shares that "Noodles & Co. is known for serving meals made with fresh ingredients. An emphasis on healthy recipes and providing a nutritional calculator contributes to its popularity."

I'm also so excited because Noodles & Co. doesn't just offer one food 'genre,' but rather a plethora of dishes featuring noodles. So for example, a couple of their most popular dishes include their Wisconsin Mac & Cheese and their Japanese Pan Noodles and Zucchini Roasted Garlic Cream. VERY different styles, but both sound absolutely delicious.

Noodles & Company CEO Dave Boennighausen made this statement on the Verdict Foods page: “We look forward to Noodles & Company entering these markets, along with welcoming Paven, Navi, and Syed to the Noodles family. They are seasoned operators who share our team’s values and have a great track record of bringing restaurant brands to new regions."

Hopefully, they're planning to move a bit east of Dallas, too. I think this would BLOW UP here in East Texas.

What other chains would you like to see move into the East Texas area?

