Popular Tyler, TX Seafood Restaurant Closing, Won’t Renew Lease

A few days ago, the new Bubba's 33 opened up its doors on South Broadway in Tyler to great fanfare as patrons waited in line outside the location for hours to open up. Meanwhile, just down the road on Broadway, a popular seafood chain announced that they would be closing their doors.

Shell Shack Announced That Tuesday November 8th Would Be Their Last Day In Business In Tyler.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Popular seafood chain "Shell Shack" announced that it would be closing its doors through a post on their official Facebook page on Tuesday. The post added the company decided to not continue with its lease and will remain closed until they are able to find an new location in Tyler.

Shell Shack Has Several Locations Across Texas

The company was started in 2013 in Dallas and quickly became one of the best seafood spots in Texas. The company has since expanded to several locations across the DFW Metroplex and has locations in Houston and Fort Worth with plans to open a new location in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas next year.

They opened up the Tyler location in 2019 and despite its popularity, they are moving on.

While its unclear if they will ever come back to Tyler, we're still good on lots of options to enjoy seafood in the Rose City including Uncle Jack's Kitchen, Jumbo Seafood and some of the new restaurants like Laughing Crab. As a matter of fact, check out some suggestion below so you can get your eat on!

Behind The Scenes Of Uncle Jacks Kitchen On The Texas Bucket List The award winning show stopped by Tyler seafood favorite Uncle Jacks Kitchen.

Best Fried Fish around Tyler, Texas Here is a look at some of the best places to get fried fish and French fries around Tyler, Texas

7 Places in Tyler, TX You Grab 10 lbs. of Crawfish From Right Now It's that time once again here in East Texas, crawfish season! That means folks across ETX are hunting for mudbugs to boil. So, where can you find your fix?