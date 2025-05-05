Get ready for a day full of smoked meat, live music, and great friends at the 11th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant!

We know you still have questions heading into the weekend, so we've gone ahead and answered pretty much every question we can think of. Let's go, y'all! Here's everything you need to know to have the best day ever.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival 2025: Your Ultimate Guide!

📍 Location & Parking

New Venue Alert! We’re heading to The Park of East Texas at 204 Patton Lane, Tyler, TX this year .

Parking: On-site parking is available for $10 . Limited handicapped parking is also available. Pro Tip: While there will be plenty of parking, traffic can back up during peak times. Skip the lines getting in and out—consider using Lyft or Uber for a smoother arrival and exit.



🎟️ Ticket Types & Gate Times

VIP Entry: 12-Noon (sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union).

BBQ + Concert Entry: 1:00 PM.

Concert-Only Entry: 3:45 PM. All ticket holders enter through one tent, with designated lanes for each ticket type—including a Quick Lane for folks without chairs, bags, or purses. Have your ticket ready (printed or digital) for a speedy scan!



🎶 Music Lineup (Altra Federal Credit Union Stage)

12-noon: DJ Jonathan Terrell

4:00 PM: Cory Morrow

5:15 PM: Jason Boland & The Stragglers

6:30 PM: Ty Myers

7:45 PM: Braxton Keith

9:15 PM: Treaty Oak Revival

🍖 BBQ & Beverages

BBQ Sampling kicks off at 1:00 PM , with 20+ of Texas’ best BBQ joints serving up smoky goodness. 👉 Pro tip: The early bird gets the brisket. While sampling begins at 1:00 PM, the good stuff could go fast—just saying.

After 4:00 PM , some BBQ joints may offer additional food for purchase (not guaranteed). There will also be select food trucks on-site.

Drink Tickets: All alcoholic beverages require drink tickets. You can buy them with cash or card at any of the bar areas. ATMs will also be available. VIPs have their own bar and drink tents for upgraded access.

👜 Bag Policy & What to Bring

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT: Only clear bags or phone-sized clutches are allowed. No purses, backpacks, coolers, fanny packs, or bags that aren’t clear.

Chairs & Blankets: Bring ‘em along for designated chill zones. Just remember—the area in front of the stage is reserved for standing room only.

🌦️ Weather Policy

Red Dirt is rain or shine , so bring that poncho if needed! BUT lightning = not a party. In case of severe weather, you’ll be asked to head to your vehicle or shelter. Public safety officials will advise on the next steps.

No refunds due to weather, as noted at purchase and on the website.

🚪 Entry & Re-Entry

You’ll receive a wristband at the gate—don’t lose it! It’s your ticket to come and go freely throughout the day.

No wristband = no re-entry.

Tailgating is not allowed , and Tyler PD will monitor the parking area throughout the day.

🚫 What NOT to Bring

Outside food or drinks.

Coolers or trays (yes, even cardboard ones).

Weapons or illegal substances.

Pets (except service animals with documentation).

Friends who waited too long— no tickets will be sold at the gate.

🚻 Restrooms

You'll find restrooms near the BBQ area along the western fence line.

VIPs, you’ve got your own designated facilities inside the VIP zone.

🍴 Hungry Later?

After 4:00 PM, BBQ vendors may sell additional food (no guarantees!), and food trucks will be ready to serve up more tasty eats.

For updates, FAQs, and all the juicy details, visit reddirtbbqfest.com.