Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Lineup & Date Locked-In for 2021

We are absolutely ready -- more than ever -- to party in downtown Tyler with y'all. Tickets to Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival presented by i20 Dodge will be back on sale Friday, March 26th at 10 a.m., and go ahead and lock in Saturday, May 1st for Red Dirt this year.

So, about the lineup: “The Limestone Kid” himself, Parker McCollum, will headline this year’s festival, which is Saturday, May 1st, back on the brick streets of Downtown Tyler. McCollum had a breakout year in 2020, despite the pandemic, landing his first Country Billboard No. 1 single with "Pretty Heart." He’ll be joined by Texas Country superstars Josh Abbott Band, who headlined the festival in 2014, along with Red Dirt legends Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Randall King, and East Texas native Chris Colston.

A few answers to questions you may already have:

If you bought your tickets for 2020 and have not asked for a refund, your previously purchased tickets have already been updated to the new May 1 st date. Log in to your EventBrite app and you will see them there .

date. . Layout and entrance are changing. To alleviate the overcrowding on College, the stage will be placed in front of the courthouse so that there will be no bad seat on the Square. Therefore, the front entrance will now be on College at Erwin instead of Broadway & Erwin.

Masks are encouraged , but not required and we will have a stock of them at the gate just in case.

, but not required and we will have a stock of them at the gate just in case. We will have hand sanitizer spread throughout the venue and are doubling the number of handwashing stations this year.

